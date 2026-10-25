News

Gunmen kill at least 40 people in north-eastern Nigeria, Amnesty International says

By Reuters
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
Amnesty International said that while police had earlier confirmed the killing of 10 people, more bodies were recovered later on Saturday.

Gunmen killed at least 40 people in an attack on a village in Nigeria’s north-eastern Taraba state on Friday afternoon, Amnesty International said.

• A large group of gunmen carried out the attack on Binnari village, police said in a statement on Saturday.

• Amnesty International said in a statement that while police had earlier confirmed the killing of 10 people, more bodies were recovered later on Saturday.

Advertisement

• The attackers invaded the village with heavy gunfire and looted food items from shops, police said.

• Northern Nigeria has experienced a surge in attacks by heavily armed criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, who raid villages, abduct residents for ransom and steal livestock.

  • Gunmen killed at least 40 people in an attack on a village in Nigeria’s north-eastern Taraba state on Friday afternoon, Amnesty International said.
  • A large group of gunmen carried out the attack on Binnari village, police said in a statement on Saturday.
  • Amnesty International said in a statement that while police had earlier confirmed the killing of 10 people, more bodies were recovered later on Saturday.
  • The attackers invaded the village with heavy gunfire and looted food items from shops, police said.
  • Northern Nigeria has experienced a surge in attacks by heavily armed criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, who raid villages, abduct residents for ransom and steal livestock.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.