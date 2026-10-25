Gunmen kill at least 40 people in north-eastern Nigeria, Amnesty International says

Gunmen killed at least 40 people in an attack on a village in Nigeria’s north-eastern Taraba state on Friday afternoon, Amnesty International said.

• A large group of gunmen carried out the attack on Binnari village, police said in a statement on Saturday.

• Amnesty International said in a statement that while police had earlier confirmed the killing of 10 people, more bodies were recovered later on Saturday.

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• The attackers invaded the village with heavy gunfire and looted food items from shops, police said.

• Northern Nigeria has experienced a surge in attacks by heavily armed criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, who raid villages, abduct residents for ransom and steal livestock.