Has Ukhozi FM business manager Sbongi Ngcobo resigned?

Sunday World has learnt that there were celebrations after UKhozi FM business manager Sbongi Ngcobo was alleged to have resigned.

The radio station’s inside sources told Sunday World that Ngcobo resigned following a fallout with one of the station’s presenters.

A source said Ngcobo threatened to remove Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe from a maskandi show, Sigiya Ngengoma. The show is on Saturdays, and it is one of the prime shows on UKhozi FM.

Dispute over maskandi show

“The Sigiya Ngengoma show was presented by BK Mchunu and Bingelela Mpanza. When BK passed away, management requested Tshatha to temporarily fill BK’s position. BK died this year in March. And Tshatha has been co-hosting the show with Bingelela since then,” said the source.

“The problem started when Sbongi [Ngcobo] threatened to remove Tshatha from BK’s show. She wanted to do a talent search. But Tshatha made it clear he would not move from the Sigiya Ngengoma show.

“When [Ngcobo] insisted, Tshatha wrote an email to SABC headquarters detailing damaging and sensitive information about Ngcobo. This information forced Ngcobo to resign with immediate effect,” said the source.

According to a source, the letter was sent on Tuesday, November 12.

Another inside source said it was long overdue. “Khuzani Mpungose’s Facebook live compromised a lot of people, including his friend, Tshatha. Mpungose mentioned that Ngcobo hates Tshatha and that she wants to remove him from Sgiya Ngengoma show.

“This was true because Ngcobo was planning to remove Tshatha and bring new talent to the Sgiya Ngengoma show.

“Khuzani would not have known this information unless someone inside the station shared it with him. He [Khuzani] made an inference that he received this information from Tshatha,” said the source.

Listeners express relief at the rumour

“Tshatha’s job was no longer safe after Khuzani’s live (sic). So he acted first and exposed Ngcobo’s shenanigans to SABC management.”

On Wednesday, social media was buzzing as listeners of UKhozi FM celebrated Ngcobo’s alleged resignation. Nhlaka Zulu wrote: “She was just a mess. Period.”

Ndabezitha said: “Good riddance.”

While Sphelele Njomane said: “She was supposed to resign in January.”

Ngcobo was contacted, but she did not answer her phone. She also failed to respond to messages.

SABC Head of Communications, Mmoni Seapolela, could not confirm or deny the news. “Unfortunately, I cannot confirm or deny anything right now, we’re still trying to establish facts,” said Mmoni.

Ngcobo joined SABC in 2011 as Tru FM’s marketing manager. In February 2018, she joined UKhozi FM as an acting station manager until March 2021. In April 2021 she was appointed as the station’s business manager.

