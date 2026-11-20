The Hawks have arrested two company executives over their alleged involvement in a

R4.4-billion corruption and money laundering scheme linked to the Giyani Water Reticulation Network project in Limpopo.

The suspects, aged 64 and 51, were arrested on Thursday in Limpopo and Gauteng. The 64-year-old is a former chairperson of Lepelle Northern Water (LNW), while the 51-year-old is a director of a construction company.

Project intended to address Giyani water crisis The alleged fraud scheme dates back to 2014, when the Department of Water and Sanitation appointed LNW to pilot the Giyani Water Project, which aimed to address the water crisis affecting communities surrounding Giyani.

Hawks spokesperson Christopher Singo said the former chairperson allegedly awarded the construction company a refurbishment and construction contract without following the proper procurement procedures.

Project cost allegedly ballooned from R90m to R4.4bn Investigations have further revealed that the project’s value allegedly ballooned from its initial budget of approximately R90-million to R4.4-billion without the necessary authorisation. Play advert

“Investigations have revealed that the project, which was initially valued at approximately R90-million, allegedly escalated to R4.4-billion without the necessary authorisation,” said Singo.

Luxury vehicle and payments under scrutiny Singo further alleged that the former chairperson gifted the company director a luxury Mercedes-Benz G63 and made payments totalling R500 000 into his personal and business accounts. Advertisement

The two suspects are expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 20 2026, where they will face charges of corruption and money laundering.

“The Hawks remain committed to investigating allegations of corruption and financial misconduct, particularly where public funds intended to deliver essential services are allegedly diverted through irregular and unlawful practices,” said Singo.

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