Hawks nab suspect in 2024 matric results leak probe

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said they have made a breakthrough in their investigation of the 2024 matric results leak.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the breakthrough was made on Thursday morning after they arrested a 21-year-old man at a house in Hillcrest, north of Johannesburg.

Results were leaked and sold

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has made strides in the case involving the alleged leaking of the class of 2024 matric results on the internet, which were allegedly being sold.

“The complaint was lodged by the Department of [Basic] Education on Sunday, 12 January 2025. It was lodged at Pretoria Central SAPS, and the case was expeditiously transferred to the Hawks for further investigation,” said Mogale.

Mogale said on Thursday morning the Hawks’ Serious Economic Offences Unit of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation and cybercrime Investigation units descended upon a house in Hillcrest, north of Johannesburg, after their search and seizure warrant was approved.

Suspect traced to his parents’ house in Joburg

She said the Hawks proceeded to the identified premises where a 21-year-old man and his parents are residing.

Mogale said during the search, various electronic gadgets and an unlicensed shotgun with live ammunition were found.

She said the suspect will be detained for the unlawful possession of a firearm. And further investigation into the matric results leakage will continue.

Minister hinted at potential leak on Monday

On Monday, just a few hours before the announcement of the 2024 matric results pass rate, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said there was a potential breach in the release of the 2024 matric results. Gwarube said the final 2024 matric results may have been leaked.

She said the Hawks and the Department of State Security Agency (SSA) were roped in to investigate the potential breach.

“The results may have been leaked. I am not able to definitively say the results have been leaked. Because we have enlisted the services of the Hawks and State Security to investigate. This [potential breach] is extremely serious,” said Gwarube.

Gwarbe said the department will assess and determine if the department’s systems are secure and airtight enough.

Thorough investigations were launched

She said if the breach is from the department itself, then the department will launch an investigation. And consequence management will follow.

Gwarube said if the breach is cybercrime, as they suspect, the Hawks will continue to investigate.

The 2024 matric results pass rate was 87.3%, an increase from the 82.9% achieved in 2023. This 87.3% matric pass rate is the highest pass rate since the dawn of a democratic South Africa.

