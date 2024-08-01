Hawks pounce on fraud-accused Northern Cape magistrate

A Northern Cape magistrate has been arrested on fraud charges after he allegedly submitted fraudulent claims to his employer, resulting in a loss of more than R2 000.

Northern Cape Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Tebogo Thebe, said the 54-year-old magistrate will appear at the Calvinia magistrate’s court on August 21.

Thebe said the magistrate lodged fraudulent claims with his employer, resulting in a loss of R2 087.12.

Fraudulent travel claims

“The Hawks’ serious corruption investigating team has arrested a 54-year-old suspect on charges of fraud,” Thebe said.

“In October 2016, the accused was appointed as an acting magistrate for the Calvinia district in the Northern Cape.

“His workload included travelling to other courts in the district, which necessitated reimbursement of travel and subsistence by the state.

“He is accused of lodging fraudulent claims with the employer, resulting in a loss of R2 087.12. The matter will be before the Calvinia magistrate’s court on Wednesday, August 21, for first appearance.”

Meanwhile, the Kimberley Specialised Commercial Crime Court convicted and sentenced 25-year-old Jean Pierre van Niekerk to four years in jail for 40 counts of fraud.

According to Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi, the spokesperson for the Hawks in the Northern Cape, Van Niekerk first appeared in court on December 21, 2023, following his arrest for fraud or, alternatively, theft by Hawks’ serious commercial crime members.

Misappropriated funds

“Between July 2022 and March 2023, Van Niekerk, who was employed by the Northern Cape Cricket Union as a financial manager, misappropriated funds belonging to the employer,” said Mnisi.

“Payments that were due to service providers were deposited into his personal bank account. The entity suffered an actual loss of R424 071.55.

“On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the court sentenced Van Niekerk to four years of direct imprisonment on counts one to 40 of fraud.

“Four counts 41 to 80, the accused was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment wholly suspended for five years on condition that the accused is not found guilty on the same offence during the suspension period.

“The accused was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.”

Major General Stephen Mabuela, the provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, welcomed the sentence.

Said Mabuela: “The sentence sends the right message; we appreciate the work of the investigation and prosecutorial teams.”

