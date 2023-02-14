Head-on collision involving tour bus claims 20 lives in Limpopo

At least 20 people have died in a head-on collision between a tour bus and a cash-in-transit van on the N1 highway in Limpopo on Monday evening.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said other 68 people have been injured, noting that ER24 paramedics were on the scene at about 8pm to comb through the crash scene along with the fire department, provincial EMS (Emergency Medical Services) rescue and several other private EMS services.

“The scene was still active at the time of this report, with several passengers still possibly unaccounted for,” said Campbell

“Three people were found deceased by the roadside and 16 down by the river. All were declared dead on arrival. Most of the fatalities down by the river had been trapped under the bus.”

One of the people who were rushed to the hospital later succumbed to injuries at the healthcare facility.

The exact details surrounding the collision are not known, however, the police in the province are investigating.

This is a developing story …

