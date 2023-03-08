Health MEC condemns Nehawu’s countrywide wage strike

Striking workers do not have a right to infringe on other people’s rights, according to Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth.

This as the countrywide strike by members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) entered its third day on Wednesday.

Condemning the strike, which disrupted health services in the province and other parts of the country, Meth said: “We understand that the workers have a right to demonstrate but when they do, they cannot infringe on the rights of others.

“We cannot afford to have a situation where the lives of patients and staff [who are] not on strike are in danger because of the actions of those who have embarked on strike.”

Wage talks between Nehawu and government deadlocked in February. The Department of Public Service and Administration is offering a 4.7% wage hike while unions demand between 10% and 12% pay increase.

On Tuesday, Nehawu members committed to intensify their industrial action after the Labour Court in Johannesburg reinstated the urgent court interdict granted on Saturday

However, Nehawu has ignored the court interdict and is proceeding with the strike.

The union is convinced that the Labour Court erred when it granted the interdict, saying it is appealing the court ruling.

“We believe strongly that the Labour Appeal Court will arrive at a different conclusion on the matter,” Nehawu said on Tuesday.

“Having launched an appeal, the union will be forging ahead with the public service strike until a determination is made on our appeal.”

On Wednesday, patients were refused entry at some hospitals and many government offices were closed by striking workers for several hours.

In Cape Town, police intervened after a scuffle broke out between striking workers and a member of the public who had been queuing for service at provincial offices of the department of home affairs.

In Pretoria, strikers invaded the Department of Labour head office and intimidated non-striking colleagues.

They also closed entrances to the offices of the Department of Higher Education and Training and disrupted traffic on Francis Baard Street.

In Fort Beaufort, Eastern Cape, community healthcare workers were ordered to stop working at clinics and hospitals.

The striking workers proceeded to block the main entrance to the Fort Beaufort Provincial Hospital and turned away patients.

However, management was allowed to gain entry into the building but non-striking workers were instructed to join the industrial action or go back home.

At Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, patients have been struggling to get into the health facility since Monday.

Police have since been deployed to Helen Joseph and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto following disruptions.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo has assured that a plan is in place to deal with violence that might break out during the strike.

“We are monitoring all government buildings where union members are protesting. We will be present and do what we need [to do in order to] avoid violence,” Masondo said.

Nehawu branch secretary at Helen Joseph, Zwelethu Moshidi, said: “The strike is about wage negotiations. We have a resolution of 2018 that the employer implemented for two years but did not implement in the third year.

“We went into negotiations in 2020 with government and they gave us 3%, yet we demanded 10%.

“They shoved that 3% down our throats, so we feel that their behaviour is an attack on the workers and collective bargaining.

“Workers are demoralised as they do not receive decent salaries and are overworked.”

