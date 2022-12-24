Health minister visits Boksburg truck accident scene, hospital

Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla and Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Sunday, following the horrific tanker explosion in Boksburg yesterday. They reported that the death toll is now 15, as of this morning.

They also reported that 37 people, including 24 patients and 13 staff members who were in the hospital’s A&E section at the time of the explosion, sustained severe burns and have been diverted to neighbouring hospitals.

“We send our deepest condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. We wish a speedy recovery to those who are recuperating in hospital,” reads the minister’s statement.

Thirteen staff members also suffered injuries, while three have passed on, and a driver and two enrolled nurses who suffered severe burns.

“The severe staff injuries in the hospital affected people who were in the parking area and members of the public outside the premises.”

The current number of patients admitted at the hospital is 321, and no new patients have been admitted since.

“The facility is on divert, meaning that we are not taking patients. We are sending people to other health facilities nearby. The visit to the facility is suspended for a limited period. We appeal for patience from the family members.”

Major structural damage at the hospital was at the Accident and Emergency Unit and X ray Departments, where severe damage occurred. The roof and ceilings fell, widows were broken and other equipment was damaged.

There was also minor structural damages.

Phaahla said structural Engineers are currently at work at the hospital.

