The South African weather service has warned that a heat wave is expected to continue in many parts of the county.

Areas affected include Gauteng, highveld of Mpumalanga, south-western Bushveld, central and eastern North West and northern Free State until and including Tuesday.

Extremely hot conditions are expected over Northern KZN on Monday.

In Gauteng, these are the highest post winter temperatures, with mercury expected to top 36 degrees in some places.

