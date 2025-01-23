Heavy sentence ends Limpopo serial rapist’s reign of terror

Tsireledzo Makhadi (35) of Ha-Magidi in Sibasa was sentenced to life in prison and an additional 232 years in prison for a number of offences by the Thohoyandou High Court in Watervaal.

Makhadi was charged with serious offences such as gang-rape, attempted rape, kidnapping, robbery, housebreaking with intent to commit robbery, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, causing malicious damage to property, and automotive theft.

Additionally, the court mandated that the 232-year sentence be served concurrently with the life sentence.

Victims threatened with pangas and craw bar

During the trial, Makhadi entered a not guilty plea in spite of strong evidence from state-led witnesses.

They testified that Makhadi terrorised the communities of Makwarela, Ha-Magidi Sibasa, and Thohoyandou Block G between July 2015 and August 2016 with his accomplice, Khumbelo Buku Tshisudzungwane, who was sentenced in 2022.

During their reign of terror, the two broke into the victims’ homes and tried to rape them while threatening them with pangas and a craw bar.

They stole valuables from the victims, including cellphones, cars, bags, and unspecified sums of money.

Some of the victims were driven around in their cars at night, and in another case, the victim was raped multiple times and abandoned in an area she did not know.

Prescribed minimum sentence

State advocate Nnyambeni Nekhambele submitted that the accused and his accomplice acted in furtherance of a common purpose, terrorising communities within these neighbouring villages.

“The accused should be removed permanently from the community,” said Nekhambele.

“There are no substantial and compelling circumstances justifying departure from the prescribed minimum sentence. Makhadi has caused serious harm to many of his victims.

“People were robbed of their valuable items. The pain he has caused to the rape victims has left them psychologically hurt.

“Families have been severely affected by the accused’s heinous crimes. Jail is the only place where he should be placed.”

One of his rape victims, who asked not to be named, said she would never forget the night she was gang-raped.

Gang-rape lasted almost the whole night

“I was coming from the tuck shop when I was accosted by two men. They forced me into a car and drove off to an abandoned shack,” said the victim.

“They took turns raping me without using protection. The ordeal lasted almost the whole night. When they were satisfied, they left me there.

“I couldn’t know where I was because it was dark. I managed to reach a certain village where I was accompanied by a woman to a police station, where I opened a case of kidnapping and rape.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content