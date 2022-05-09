Hillary Gardee murder case postponed for further investigations

The case of three men accused of killing Hillary Gardee was on Monday postponed to June 9 for further investigation.

Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, 39, Philemon Lukhele, 47, and Albert Nkala, 52, made a brief appearance at the Nelspruit magistrate’s court and refused bail. The trio faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, rape, murder, hijacking, and defeating ends of justice.

They were ordered back in police custody and will receive medical attention after they claimed that they were tortured by following their arrest at the weekend.

Hillary was laid to rest in Mbombela on Saturday following a moving funeral service at Church on the Hill in KaMagugu, Mbombela.

The 28-year-old daughter of former EFF secretary-general and now a practising attorney, Godrich Gardee, was kidnapped on April 29 after buying groceries at the Spar in Mbombela with her adoptive three-year-old child. The child was later found unharmed close to their home.

Her body was found dumped in a veld five days. She had sustained a bullet wound to the head.

[HAPPENING NOW]: The 3 suspects in the Hillary Gardee murder case have just walked into the dock. #RIPHillaryGardee pic.twitter.com/sBSJVVNVhq — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 9, 2022

