HIV activist’s new show on Honey TV to break the stigma

HIV activist, YouTuber, and author Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba, who has lived with HIV for eight years, on Wednesday announced her big move to TV.

She said the new show, Yes, I have HIV, which will air on Honey TV (DStv channel 173) soon, will help people who are diagnosed with the disease to disclose their status to their families and friends, and still live positively.

“I hid my status from my family for many years because I was afraid of the stigma, judgement and even rejection from everyone. The journey was lonely and heartbreaking. I do not want anyone else to go through the same,” she shared.

Qamngama-Mayaba, who is happily married, has two published books HIV I am still me, and a children’s book titled I am still Zuri.

