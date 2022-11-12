HIV/Aids campaign targets taxi drivers and youth

It has been almost three decades since the HIV/Aids outbreak hit South Africa yet people are still gambling with their lives.

Despite a dozen interventions, training, and public talks – the message is still falling on deaf ears, making South Africa one of the countries with the highest number of infected adults and children in the world.

According to the latest reports from Statistics South Africa, the estimated overall HIV prevalence rate is about 13.7% among the South African population and the total number of people living with HIV was estimated at about 8.2-million in 2021. For adults aged 15-49 years, an estimated 19.5% of the population is HIV-positive.

This month, the Transport Education Training Authority (TETA) launched its HIV/Aids campaign to encourage responsible behaviour.

Joining hands with the USAID to offer HIV testing and distribute key information on safe sex practices, TETA aims to remind the public that mitigating the risk of HIV is not just vital, but also simple.

The campaign encourages HIV testing, educates South Africans about prevention, changes the narrative around HIV stigma, and sparks conversations and debates about the prevalence of HIV and its social drivers.

It focuses on taxi drivers and the youth across the country. The taxi drivers are in a unique position because they interact with thousands of people everyday. If they are made aware of all the aspects of HIV/Aids, as well as urged to spread that knowledge, an impact can be made.

Also targeted are specific young women who are the most vulnerable to HIV infection.

The campaign consists of activations rolled out in Eastern Cape with testing stations. The activations are aimed at encouraging South Africans to test and to change the narrative around the HIV stigma.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author