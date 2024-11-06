Hlabisa ropes in ex-Ukhozi FM manager as spin doctor

Velenkosini Hlabisa, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, has strengthened his communications team by designating Pearl Maseko-Binqose, a former UKhozi FM programmes manager, as his spokesperson.

With effect from November 1, Hlabisa, the head of the IFP, designated Maseko-Binqose, a seasoned communicator, as his media liaison officer.

Maseko-Binqose, however, announced the news on social media on November 4.

Maseko-Binqose resigned in October from her position as programmes manager for Ukhozi FM. This came after a year of employment there.

She joined the Durban-based station in March 2023 after Zandile Tembe, the previous programmes manager at Mzansi’s top radio station, was fired.

Taking turns to congratulate her, her social media fans are ecstatic.

Accomplished media expert

Thami Ngubane wrote: “It’s a mammoth task; welcome to the sector. Congratulations are in order, Pearl Maseko-Binqose.”

Hazel Masilela KaNKosi said: “Congratulations, Sisi. I’ve been on your friend list before London. And this season is beautiful to witness. God honours hard work, preparation, and honest living. May the new workplace be everything you have been praying for. I’m super proud of you. Camagu.”

Another fan, Cosmi Black, posted: “Well done, Pearl, and thank you for always sharing your work platforms with whoever comes to you for mentorship. Thank you for your kindness.”

Maseko-Binqose is an accomplished expert in communication and the media.

She has also served as an audio-visual communication specialist for parliament.

Among Maseko-Binqose’s many credentials are a National Diploma in Video Technology, a Bachelor of Social Science with Honours in Development Studies, a Masters degree in Art, and a postgraduate diploma in higher education and training.

She also taught media and communications at the University of Fort Hare for more than seven years.

