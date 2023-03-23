Home Affairs director shown the door for gross misconduct

Home Affairs director of appeal, Major Kobese, was on Wednesday dismissed from his job after he was found guilty of three counts of gross misconduct in the execution of his duties during a five-month long disciplinary hearing.

Kobese unsuccessfully facilitated the undue processing of permits for Gupta associate Ashu Chawla and others in Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement, the department said Kobese’s first allegation involved him having exerted pressure on officials of the department to process and issue visas and permits in breach of applicable laws and/or regulations and/or standard procedures.

“The second allegation involved him having allowed outside and/or private individuals and/or interests to unduly control and influence him in the execution of his duties, which in many instances resulted in some visa applicants getting preferential treatment.

“The third allegation involved him having engaged in grossly inappropriate conduct including paying a bribe.”

The department said the visas that Kobese wanted issued were not because the officials based in these missions refused to be part of his shenanigans.

The chairperson of the disciplinary hearing found that “given the core responsibility of Kobese as a senior manager, to maintain the highest standards of ethical conduct and a high level of integrity and his complete lack of remorse, the conclusion which I ineluctably arrive at is that the employment relationship has been destroyed and dismissal is the appropriate sanction”.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the department is unflinching in its commitment to ensure that it brings to a speedy end irregular practices and decisions by its officials.

“The outcome of this disciplinary hearing shows that there are many officials who continue to do their work diligently even when placed under pressure by their managers,” he said.

“It also shows that we are rooting out all forms of corruption, malfeasance and irregularities we find at Home Affairs.”

