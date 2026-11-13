Hospital seeks family of man who died after 40 years with no visitors

The management of Witrand Specialised Hospital in Potchefstroom in the North West is appealing to members of the public to assist in finding the family of Bernard Graythorne, who passed away on October 31 2026.

Graythorne was 54-years-old at the time of his death.

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The Witrand Specialised Hospital is one of South Africa’s recognised healthcare facilities that deal with intellectually challenged patients, including patients who need psychiatric support.

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Admitted as a child

The hospital’s records indicate that Graythorne was transferred to Witrand Specialised Hospital from Vereeniging Hospital in the Vaal when he was 8 years old, together with his brother on May 16 in 1980.

The hospital’s assistant director for communications, Nico Masiu, explained Graythorne had been living with severe intellectual delays, as his brain function was measured to be that of an 11-month-old child. Masiu further said Graythorne had not been visited by family and friends in over 40 years since his admission to the mental and psychiatric support institution.

“Since his admission more than four decades ago, Graythorne was never visited. The hospital has no record of any contact with his family or relatives,” said Masiu.

Tracing family connections

According to Masiu, hospital records lists his mother as Maria Martha Patterson, a surname she inherited after she remarried. Graythorne’s biological father is believed to have passed on before his admission at Witrand.

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“The last known address on record for the deceased is 53 Howard Avenue, Benoni, in Gauteng province,” said Masiu.

Appeal before pauper’s funeral

In the hospital’s desperate need to give Graythorne a dignified burial, Masiu is urging the public to come forward with the whereabouts of the deceased’s family and relatives.

Masiu said the hospital has given the family a 30-day waiting deadline to claim Graythorne’s body before it arranges a pauper’s funeral in adherence to the policy of the unclaimed bodies Regulation 341 of 2005.

“The hospital is, therefore, appealing to anyone who may have information about Graythorne or his family to urge them to come forward,” said Masiu.

Relatives are requested to report to Witrand Specialised Hospital or to contact the hospital’s social worker on 018 294 9100.

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