Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival free online event next month

Hugh Masekela’s most famous quote is probably: “My biggest obsession is to show Africans, and the world, who the people of Africa really are.”

His dream is brought alive through the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival.

Established in 2015, it reflects Bra Hugh’s lasting commitment to preserve and promote African heritage, tradition and identity. The Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, with Assupol, is proud to be part of the sixth instalment of the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival.

This year the event will be a free online event, on Sunday the 13th of December at 8pm – due to the COVID-19 storm.

Hosted by poet and cultural activist Natalia Molebatsi, the second festival since Bra Hugh’s passing in 2018, will feature a stellar set of musicians, poets and dancers including vocalist Gloria Bosman and Congolese star Tresor, 2019 Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient trumpet player Mandla Mlangeni and rising star of the SA jazz scene, vocalist Zoe Modiga, recently featured on the cover of the international Songlines magazine, Sio, Selema with Gregory Maqoma’s Vuyani Dance Theatre and the Tsonga-rooted Bungeni Xikhulu Dance Group sharing the rhythms of their movements in dance.

“Assupol has supported the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival for several years because of the synergies between our mission of serving those who serve and our passion for honouring heritage. We see the value in Bra Hugh’s desire to preserve and celebrate African heritage and we are proud to have added power to his cause through our support of the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival. With the festival being broadcast online, Bra Hugh’s vision is amplified to a bigger audience – we encourage everyone to tune in,” said Velmah Nzembela; Head: Group Corporate Affairs, Assupol.

Where to watch Online – www.skyroomlive.com

Somaya Stockenstroom