Idols SA Top ten finalist Ithana withdraws from the competition

Johannesburg- Idols SA top ten finalist Ithana has withdrawn from the competition.

Local Channels Entertainment Director, Nomsa Philiso confirmed the news in a statement issued out by Mzansi Magic.

The 22-year-old who is also a White Star Miss Soweto finalist had to withdraw from the competition due to medical reasons.

Ithana was expected to participate in the highly anticipated battle of the DJ’s performances last night.

“As M-net, we wish her a speedy recovery. It is unfortunate that she cannot continue in the competition but her health is of paramount importance. I know that this would not be the last time South Africans see her on their screens,” she wrote.

#IdolsSA Top 10 finalist Ithana has withdrawn from the competition due to medical reasons. Her health is of paramount importance to us and we wish her a speedy recovery. — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) September 19, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma