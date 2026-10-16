IEC notes ConCourt judgment in ANC candidate lists matter

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it notes the judgment of the Constitutional Court in the appeal brought by the African National Congress (ANC) concerning the submission of candidate lists for the upcoming November 4 local government elections.

The Court ordered that the IEC’s decision to reject the ANC’s party lists for several municipalities be set aside, and that the affected lists be included in ballot papers ahead of the elections.

The dispute originated when the ANC alleged that a technical glitch on the IEC’s online submission system had prevented the party from submitting 181 candidates by the official deadline of August 28.

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“The Commission respects the authority of the Constitutional Court as the arbiter of final instance and will give effect to the order of the Court.

“While the Commission’s position throughout the proceedings has been guided by its interpretation of the applicable electoral legislation and the need to ensure consistent application with prescribed electoral processes, it recognises its constitutional obligation to implement the Court’s decision.

The Commission committed to communicating further details regarding the implementation process, and further urged all political parties and stakeholder to cooperate with it during this period.

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“The Commission reassures the public that preparations for the 4 November 2026 Local Government Elections remain a priority. It will continue to discharge its constitutional mandate independently, impartially and in accordance with the law,” the Commission said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Commission said the printing of ballot papers was underway, with more than 66% of the 79 million ballots already printed.

“The production is expected to conclude by Sunday, 18 October 2026. The Commission has distributed the bulk of non-security election materials to local municipalities in readiness for the special voting on 2 and 3 November and Election Day on 4 November,” the Commission said. – SAnews.gov.za