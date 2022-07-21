IFP urges Ramaphosa to cooperate with public protector

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has raised concerns over the credibility of Cyril Ramaphosa as the president of the country.

This after acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka said on Tuesday that Ramaphosa had missed another deadline to answer questions on the allegations of theft at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

According to IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Ramaphosa’s failure to respond to the questions is a mockery of justice.

“This dereliction of duty on the part of president Ramaphosa in failing to respond to an official request from the PPSA [Office of the Public Protector of SA] is a travesty of justice. It further sets in motion a dangerous precedent as regards oversight and accountability, this while the country is still fragile and reeling from the devastating effects of state capture,” said Hlengwa.

Hlengwa said the IFP is calling on Ramaphosa to cooperate fully with the public protector in a timeous manner, asserting that he has a responsibility to lead by example.

“The president, as first citizen and head of the executive arm of government, more than any other South African, has a responsibility to lead by example, particularly in matters related to upholding and respecting the rule of law.

“Further, the president has a duty, as per the constitution, to [promote] the unity of the nation and that which will advance the republic.

“Openness and accountability on the part of the executive are essential elements for a successful South Africa. As the IFP, we therefore call on the president to reconsider his position and to cooperate fully and timeously with the PPSA’s request for information.”

Meanwhile, newly elected general secretary of the Communist Party Solly Mapaila has urged the Ramaphosa to be frank about the saga.

Speaking at the SA Clothing and Textile Workers Union committee meeting in Cape Town on Wednesday, Mapaila said Ramaphosa has to tell the truth to exonerate himself.

“The president must be accountable. He is the leading officer in our government and therefore he has to be the first one to account and reassure us that under his leadership things will be done properly,” said Mapaila.

Ramaphosa is being investigated to determine whether he violated the executive members’ ethics code by concealing the theft of over $4-million (R68-million) at his farm. The investigation follows a complaint lodged by the African Transformation Movement for breaching the code of ethics in June.

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who is currently being grilled at an inquiry into her fitness to hold office, confirmed the investigation a day before she was suspended by the president.

Mkhwebane said the investigation would be completed in 30 days, however, it is still not clear what Ramaphosa’s response would be.

