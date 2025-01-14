‘I’m getting my driver’s licence,’ says Mpumalanga’s top achiever

Walking away with the keys to a brand new car was an early birthday present for Mpumalanga’s top achiever, Gugu Pioneer Libambo.

The 17-year-old from Mphanama Secondary School in Middelburg, who turns 18 in two weeks, has achieved what many can only dream of.

Crowned Mpumalanga’s Overall Best Performer for 2024, Gugu also received R55,000 in cash and other prizes.

But her achievements didn’t end there. She shared that she had been accepted to study medicine at the University of Cape Town.

Dream come true

“This is a dream come true. I can’t believe how far my hard work has taken me,” Gugu said.

The celebrations began earlier in the week when she attended the national matric results announcement in Gauteng.

Her mother, Fransinah Mthombeni, recalled the whirlwind schedule as they travelled between provinces.

“We spent the whole day in Gauteng and travelled overnight by bus to attend this event,” said Mthombeni.

She described the past week as both exhilarating and exhausting for their family of five.

“Gugu’s success has brought us so much joy, but it’s been a hectic few days,” she said.

At the Middelburg ceremony, Mpumalanga Education MEC Cathy Dlamini celebrated Gugu’s extraordinary achievement.

Ranked third nationally among Quintile 3 achievers

Beyond being the province’s top learner, Gugu ranked third nationally among Quintile 3 achievers.

“She has not only excelled, but she set an example for all learners in Mpumalanga,” said Dlamini.

In addition to the car, Gugu’s prizes included a laptop, a tablet with a year’s internet, a bar fridge, and a microwave.

Still, Gugu admitted that she couldn’t yet drive her new Toyota Vitz.

“I wish I could have driven home, but I was too stressed to get my learner’s licence,” she admitted.

The family had planned for her to obtain a learner’s license in December, but her nerves got the better of her.

“I was too anxious about my results. My whole family was waiting with me,” Gugu said.

Was too stressed about results to take driving lessons

Her mother described the tension that gripped their home in Mhluzi leading up to the results.

“You could feel it in the air. I’d ask how her exams went, and she’d just say, ‘Mom, don’t ask me,’” said Mthombeni.

Despite the stress, Gugu exceeded all expectations, outshining 66,936 learners across the province.

“This is unbelievable. She has made history for our family,” said an emotional Mthombeni.

From an early age, Gugu’s academic talent was evident, with trophies lining the family’s shelves.

But she credited her success to her family’s unwavering support and her school’s encouragement.

Credits family support, school’s encouragement

“My brothers always helped me with challenges, and my teachers pushed me to join study groups,” Gugu said.

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu handed Gugu the keys to her car with a congratulatory message.

“We are proud to reward Gugu with a car and to revamp her school’s computer centre,” Ndlovu announced.

He also encouraged learners who did not pass their exams.

Province gifted her with brand new car

“Our government will provide counselling and support to help them re-enrol and succeed,” Ndlovu added.

Mpumalanga Education Head Lucy Moyane reflected on the meaning behind Gugu’s second name.

“Her name is Pioneer, and she truly is one. Names reflect our destinies,” Moyane said.

As she prepares for her 18th birthday on January 29, and her university journey, Gugu’s story continues to inspire.

