Inanda rape victims complain of delays in prosecuting sex crimes

Glaring failures to prosecute sexual offenders, coupled with delays in processing DNA samples in rape cases, were some of the outcries raised by the community of Inanda, south of Durban, in the aftermath of the release of third-quarter crime statistics.

Residents said they were reluctant to report sexual crimes because police took long to investigate, which further tormented victims.

“We have written countless petitions voicing our concerns, particularly on the delay in arresting and prosecuting perpetrators of rape.

It is shocking to note that Inanda area is leading in sexual offences. Victims suffer secondary victimisation because their cases are not investigated and police often mess cases up,” said Ruth Mfeka, a community activist.

Mfeka said rape was worsened by the mushrooming of illegal taverns and infiltration of drugs in the area.

“Our assessment and interaction with the community has pointed to the fact that alcohol contributed significantly to these offences. There is a high level of drug and alcohol abuse in the area.”

According to the 2016/17 police crime statistics, Inanda police station has the highest number of reported rape cases in the country.

The numbers increased by more than 14% when compared to the 2015/16 financial year.

The police station also tops the province with reported cases of sexual violence.

Sharon Hoosen, DA MPL and member of the portfolio committee on community safety in the provincial legislature, said the delay in processing DNA samples had hit a crisis point in the province.

“In 2012 there were 300 000 cases outstanding with about 1.2 million samples waiting to be analysed.

“Women in this province have been continuously promised by the political leadership in KZN about taking crimes against women and children seriously.

Yet we continue to have women being disadvantaged and waiting years on the outcome of DNA results to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book,” said Hoosen.

She added that the DNA cases were clogging the criminal justice system and denying justice to thousands of victims

Two police stations in KZN, Umlazi police station and Inanda, as well as Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, top the country with the highest number of reported rape cases.

