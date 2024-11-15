Independent Producers want minister to probe NFVF appointees

The Board of the Independent Producers Organisation (Iposa) have expressed their concerns regarding selection process of the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) Council.

On Wednesday, November 13, they penned an open letter to Minister of Sports Arts and Culture (DSAC), Gayton McKenzie.

Mckenzie is expected to respond within seven days.

Process of appointing candidates questioned

“We are alarmed by the list of NFVF council members recently published. Because of the lack of industry representation amongst the appointments. In terms of the NFVF Act the public has a right to object to any candidate on the list.

Although the DSAC advertised the names of the 260 candidates, there was no link to the biographies of the candidates. The public had to depend on observing the interview process to see or know any candidate in order to make an objection,” reads the letter.

The interviews started on October 25 and finished on October 31 2024. And the window period for lodging objections was October 30 2024.

Iposa alleged that, with DSAC starting the process before the closing date for objections meant that the interviewing panel would not be able to test any of the objections that may have been received in the interviews.

“From day four onwards of the interviews the online links to the interviews were provided only on the morning of the interview. There was thus no intention by officials to adhere with the Act. This in a …way that would have allowed Industry to evaluate candidates. And to also make objections within the time allowed,” Iposa complained.

Possible conflict of interest

“The DSAC did not advertise the names and biographies of the five candidates. So it is not clear if there were any conflicts of interests that the five may have to any of the candidates, the NFVF or other matters. Nor did the DSAC advertise their biographies to assure the public of their competencies for the task,” the letter continued.

They said that due to the inexperience of the interview panel in the industry there were numerous problems with the interview process.

“Some candidates on the long list were able to enter the interview room and observe the interviews of candidates prior to their own interviews. At least two candidates were privy to questions read off prepared answers in the interviews.

Inconsistencies

“The panel [was unable] to fully interrogate conflicts of interests. Even when candidates

alluded to the inconsistency in the composition of the panel. In addition, there was no line of sight of the adjudication process, nor criteria that would be used to select candidates. As a result, the council that you have selected is obviously lacking in industry knowledge, governance and policy. This will affect not only NFVF policy but other policies currently in draft form. These will radically affect our industry.”

They said that the NFVF exists to develop and promote the industry.

“The NFVF needs a council that cannot only provide proper oversight of the organisation. But that can also conduct its own affairs in line with good governance. Our requests to be included in the decision-making around grant strategy have been ignored.”

Funding challenges for film makers

They claimed that they used to make 20 feature films per year with the majority showing at the local box office.

“The question we constantly ask is, how can we make great films and TV content, that are African owned, if the majority of the R1-billion from Treasury goes to Awards, administration and marketing trips? Filmmakers are never left with enough funding to properly develop or produce films or TV content that can win awards or create global box office success.”

They said they are concerned at the lack of industry participation on the council. This has been a constant problem over the years.

“We had hoped that the minister would have appointed a council with significant industry representation. This has not been the case. We would like to formally raise our concerns around the process. And request a meeting with yourself to discuss this issue.”

Ayanda Sibisi from Iposa said that they also sent the letter to the minister’s office and it was acknowledged.

“If the minister doesn’t respond within seven days, we’ll meet and decide on the next step,” said Ayanda.

