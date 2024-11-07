Inmate escapes while officials celebrate appointment of new boss

An inmate broke out of the Boksburg Correctional Centre in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday morning.

The escape occurred as prison officials celebrated the appointment of a new area commissioner, Singabakho Nxumalo, a spokesman for the Department of Correctional Services, told Sunday World.

“The escape incident occurred on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, under circumstances currently under investigation,” said Nxumalo.

20-year prison sentence

“Correctional services is working with other law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend the escapee.”

According to Nxumalo, the inmate was admitted into the Department of Correctional Services system on April 10, 2015.

At the time of his jailbreak, Martin Jackson was serving a 20-year prison sentence for robbery, theft, and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“Correctional services has mobilised resources and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Martin is rearrested and brought back to justice.

“The public is urged to remain vigilant, and [we] call upon anyone with information on the escapee’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or a correctional facility.

“Members of the public are also advised not to approach the escapee if spotted, as he may be dangerous,” said Nxumalo.

Convicted rapist still at large

Jackson escaped while the police and the Department of Correctional Services have not yet apprehended a convicted kidnapper and rapist who ran away earlier this year before seeing a dietician at the Mamelodi Regional Hospital.

At the time, Nxumalo claimed that before leaving the hospital, Clatta Gumbo had attacked and disarmed a security guard.

Gumbo was incarcerated at Tshwane’s Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre for rape, kidnapping, and assault, where he was serving a life sentence.

