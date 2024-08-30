Inmate serving life charged with attempting to extort health minister

Jacob Yende, a 75-year-old man who tried to financially take advantage of Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, appeared before the Pretoria magistrate’s court Wednesday.

He was summoned by the Serious Economic Offences unit within the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation. This on allegations of intimidation and extortion in July.

According to the police, it was reported that a suspect going by the name Vusi sent threatening phone calls and WhatsApp messages to Dr Aaron Motswaledi, the former Minister of Home Affairs and current Minister of Health.

Pretended to be a hired hitman, demanded R80k

Vusi said that he was given R40,000 in advance by the suspected mastermind, said the police statement. He added that he was hired by specific individuals to assassinate the minister in order to take advantage of his position.

Vusi indicated that the remaining balance of R20, 000 was to be paid upon the completion of his task.

After that, he asked for R80,000 to be sent into a Capitec bank account. He thought the minister could be taken advantage of as a kind man.

An extortion and intimidation case was opened at Brooklyn SAPS after the issue was reported to the DPCI.

“It was discovered through SEOU’s relentless inquiry that the caller was incarcerated. Multiple cell phones and SIM cards were taken during a search and seizure operation at the prison.

Inmate traced through bank account provided

“Eight incarcerated individuals were interviewed for warning statements. One of them is the account holder of the Capitec bank account number that was given to the minister. The suspect was identified as Jacob Yende, who is serving life sentence in Witbank prison,” said Colonel Katlego Mogale.

Mogale added that Yende was served with summons to appear in court in August 2024.

The accused appeared before court and the case was remanded to September 9, 2024 for his legal representation.

