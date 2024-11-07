Inmate who escaped from Boksburg prison rearrested

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has rearrested inmate Martin Jackson who escaped from the Boksburg Correctional Facility on Wednesday.

This was confirmed by DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

“The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirms that Martin Jackson has successfully been apprehended and returned to custody. This swift apprehension demonstrates the department’s commitment in ensuring that all inmates serve their sentences as mandated by the courts,” said Nxumalo.

He said the department is investigating circumstances that led to Jackson’s escape.

Inmate faces escape charges matter is being probed

Nxumalo said Jackson will face additional criminal charges in connection with his escape.

“The [DCS] is conducting a full investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the escape. And to prevent future incidents. The inmate will now face additional criminal charges related to the escape,” said Nxumalo.

Earlier on Thursday, Nxumalo said Jackson broke out of the Boksburg Correctional Centre in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday morning.

Sunday World understands the escape occurred as prison officials held a celebration party. They were celebrating the appointment of a new area commissioner inside the Boksburg Correctional Facility.

“The escape incident occurred on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. [It occurred] under circumstances currently under investigation,” said Nxumalo.

“Correctional services is working with other law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend the escapee,” said Nxumalo.

Admitted into the system in 2015

According to Nxumalo, Jackson was admitted into the DCS system on April 10, 2015.

At the time of his jailbreak, Jackson was serving a 20-year prison sentence. He was sentenced for robbery, theft, and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The Jackson escape occurred while the police and the DCS are still to apprehend another escapee. The convicted kidnapper and rapist escaped earlier this year before seeing a dietician at the Mamelodi Regional Hospital.

At the time, Nxumalo said that before leaving the hospital, Clatta Gumbo had attacked and disarmed a security guard.

Gumbo was incarcerated at Tshwane’s Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre. He was serving a life sentence for rape, kidnapping, and assault.

