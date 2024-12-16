IPHC leader, Nciza donate hampers to spread some Christmas cheer 

Christmas will come early for the needy residents of Ekurhuleni and Soweto in Gauteng when ANC provincial secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza and International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) leader Tshepiso Modise’s foundation, TS Foundation, distribute Christmas hampers to the needy in several communities.

Nciza will distribute hampers to 400 families this afternoon in eTwatwa and Daveyton, on the East Rand, among other townships. He will also throw a Christmas party for the elderly in the region.

The former TS Records boss’s philanthropic gesture is part of the build-up to his birthday party on Tuesday. Speaking to Sunday World, Nciza said the donation of hampers was driven by a passion for spreading joy and making a positive impact in his community, no matter how small the gesture may seem.

“In honour of my birthday, I’m launching an initiative aimed at spreading holiday cheer by distributing Christmas hampers to 400 families this weekend,” Nciza said.

“The excitement will build up to a grand jamboree on December 17 at Marivate Park [in Daveyton], where the atmosphere will be alive with energy and celebration.

“Attendees can look forward to an engaging mix of aerobics, the enticing aromas of mouthwatering braai wafting through the air, and spirited matches of competitive netball and six-a-side soccer.

“Enhancing the festive spirit will be captivating performances from popular artists, including Major League DJz, Oscar Mbo, Gazza, DJ Sbu and a host of

other talented entertainers who are sure to keep the crowd energised and entertained,” Nciza said.

He said the celebration will be a heartfelt gathering, reflecting his commitment to uplifting his community and sharing the joy of the holiday season. He said he views his life as a vibrant tapestry woven from both the uplifting rhythms of music and the intricate pathways of politics.

Modise’s foundation will distribute food parcels for the needy in Dobsonville and Meadowlands among other Soweto townships.

Speaking to Sunday World, Modise explained what inspired the church’s philanthropic work.

“We’ve come to realise that within our communities, [many] people or congregants aren’t well off; some are from disadvantaged families, they require assistance, and that’s where we come in. This is all about creating a legacy, the Modise family has impacted so many lives and continues to do so,” he said.

Modise also said the foundation operates like a problem solving machine.

“We’ve distributed school shoes, stationery, and food parcels. We are taking almost 10-15 students to school, both in South Africa and Mozambique. We’ve impacted the community of Soweto and Kwa-Thema,” he said.

Modise said the needy communities were identified by local councillors.

“We are working together with the councillors of the communities, they help identify the needy and submit the names to us. Next week, we will be handing over R60 000 to the identified entities that were submitted to us, with the help of community leaders. Our church is all about helping the needy, bring joy to them and make them feel special during festive season,” he said.

