IPID investigates the shooting of a “rowdy” man

Johannesburg – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the shooting of a patron in the Misty Hill Lodge in Muldersdrift, west of Johannesburg.

The man, who is seen in a widely shared video was shot in the head by police- he is currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed health facility.

The video of the incident had found its way to social media where the half-naked man allegedly started a commotion with the lodge staff members.

It is alleged that the police were called and tried to calm him down.

However, all hell broke loose after he hurled profanities to the staff of the lodge, while the police are seen in the same room.

There is a point where the man is fetching a firearm and being told by one officer that he was “Now you are playing dangerous.”

The man retorted and said, “Who is playing dangerous? You f*#ing coward. Come on, you [email protected]#ing asshole,” he said as he bridged his gun.

Through his rage, he told the police to get the “hell out” of the place and he grabbed the firearm of one of the officers demanding that he gets shot.

“Take that gun, shoot me.”

While holding the firearm of the officer, another officer aimed at his head and banged him once and he fell on the floor with his back facing the roof.

A woman can be heard screaming that the semi naked man was dead, while the police call another person who seemed to be an accomplice of the rowdy man to order as he allegedly tried to discharge a firearm to the police and the staff of the lodge.

A woman who answered the phone at the lodge refused to comment and said that her bosses will be on duty on Tuesday and there will be no comment from the guest house.

Ipid spokesperson in Gauteng, Grace Langa said “We are investigating a case of a discharge of a firearm. We have collected statements from the police, lodge managers and the wife of the man who was shot at. He is in coma in hospital, and we are hoping that he doesn’t die in order for us to get to understand his side of the story. The outcome of the police investigations will determine the matter.

“We are not able to have a view on matters that are under our investigation, only the results of investigation will lead us to a point where we can make recommendations. We won’t be able to tell if the police officer was right or wrong. We must first establish facts and proof and make recommendation. We have to be objective in our investigations.”

Author



Ashley Lechman