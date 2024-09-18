Jagersfontein community complain about faulty new homes

Residents of Jagersfontein have raised concerns over new houses handed to them by Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae in August, claiming they are already faulty.

These houses, built by Jagersfontein Development, were handed over in August to address the housing crisis following the mine disaster in September 2022, which resulted in the destruction of 164 homes in Itulemeleng and Charlesville after a dam wall collapsed.

Community representative Lefa Shale reported that the houses have developed cracks. Some have leaking roofs and water pipes.

New houses are smaller than those destroyed

He also noted that these new homes are smaller than the original ones. The original houses were lost to the devastating, heavy grey sludge from the mine.

Shale also raised concerns about the location of these new houses. He said that no report has been released on the safety of the area or if this incident would not reoccur. A repeat would subject the community to the same life-threatening incident.

Roof leaks, cracks and leaking pipes

“Some families are still waiting for their houses to be handed over. Many of these homes lack electricity and water, and the fencing is incomplete,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the indemnity form that all residents must sign before occupying the houses. It exempts the Kopanong Local Municipality, which was responsible for the handover, from any liability for future issues.

The indemnity form, seen by Sunday World, states that Jagersfontein Developments is the responsible party for the disaster. The municipality merely provides oversight, it said.

“Kopanong Local Municipality wishes to emphasise that it takes no responsibility for the occupation of the houses. The parties to this agreement are JDP and the affected families,” the form reads.

Premier’s office to engage all stakeholders

Sechaba Maphalla, spokesperson for Letsoha-Mathae, commented on the matter. He stated that the premier’s office was unaware of the recent complaints. However, he would engage with the municipality and the mine regarding the issues raised.

He mentioned that the community was initially excited to receive their keys. This nearly two years after losing their homes. And praised the collaboration between the premier’s office, the municipality, and the mine as a symbol of resilience.

“Furthermore, over and above the construction of 106 homes, there is a further plan of 33 more houses. With a total of 139 houses signed up for rebuilding.

“This effort by all participating stakeholders is a shining example of what can be achieved. Especially when a community, supported by government and partners, comes together with a shared vision of recovery and hope,” said Maphalla.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content