Jamali’s Mariechan and Manu World Star are all loved up

Singer Mariechan Luiters, of Jamali fame and hip-hop artist Emmanuel ‘Manu Worldstar’ Mutendji are Mzansi’s newest lovebirds.

While many local celebrities are announcing their separations, Sunday World can reveal that Luiters and Muntendji have been spending their lockdown together.

The couple has an eleven-year age gap between them, as Luiters is 36 years-old and Mutendji is 25- years-old.

According to two sources close to the couple, the lovebirds have been together for just under a year and have tried to keep their relationship off the radar until recently.

In a series of Instagram posts seen by Sunday World, the couple was first spotted out and about together at the Cape Town Sun Met in February.

In a post by Mutendji, captioned “#SunMet2020 with my bestie,” and a few days later on Valentine’s day captioning a post “Happy Valentine’s Day my beautiful people. Spread Love and smiles.”

Muntendji is known for his popular hit singles ‘Nalingi’, ‘Rent’, and ‘Future Plan’.

Luiters, on her own Instagram account, openly posts her love affair and five weeks ago penned her love for her beau on his 25th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my bestie, my partner in crime, my ride or die, my quarantine buddy, my Johnny Bravo and smile keeper even when I mized you for months you refused to back down and boy am I happy you didn’t – Thankyou for more laughter & wiping my tears, Thank you for loving me beyond your years. Thank you for consistency and showing up, you lift me up so high I forget all my letdowns, Thank you for choosing me like I choose you….music brought you to me & now I hear music differently….here’s to the music & us continuing to follow the music – PS. You still gotta do the dishes tho & I promise not to trip the power while you play Xbox🤞🏽 – Olive juice babe @manu_worldstar,” she wrote.

The insider, who spoke to Sunday World on condition of anonymity, because they are not allowed to speak to the media said: “The couple has been posting a lot of pictures and videos either together or alone, all loved up. This week, Mariechan was Manu’s WCW (woman crush Wednesday). They have even spent most of the lockdown together.”

Another source close to the couple said: “It has been going on for a minute. I am just surprised you guys caught this. But, they have been together and seem pretty happy.”

Mutendji’s manager Shingai Darangwa declined to comment and said, “this is something Manu will be able to comment on in his personal capacity.”.

Manu declined to comment when asked by Sunday World about their growing relationship. Mariechan did not respond to questions and calls made by the publication.

Author



Nokuthula Zwane