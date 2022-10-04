Joburg Water urges residents to use water sparingly

Joburg Water is pleading with residents to lower their usage of water because its systems are strained.

The water entity said various reservoirs and towers are running low to empty due to reduced supply from Rand Water, as well as high water usage.

“We appeal to clients to urgently reduce water usage to assist with sustaining the already constrained systems. While customers in lower-lying areas may still have water, other customers in higher-lying areas are without supply,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Severely affected areas include Commando, Soweto, Sandton, Central and Roodepoort, where systems are being monitored.

It said clients can expect low pressure or no water during this period, compounding South Africans’ problems who also have to deal with consistent loadshedding and the ongoing heatwave.

The SA Weather Services announced on Tuesday that temperatures are expected to continuously climb until Friday in Gauteng, North West, northern Free State, and in some parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author