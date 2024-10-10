JSC fills six Gauteng High Court judge vacancies

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has filled the six judge vacancies of the Gauteng Division of the High Court.

After interviewing nine candidates on Thursday for the six vacancies, the JSC announced the candidates. They have been recommended for appointment.

Named candidates recommended for appointment

The candidates recommended for appointment as judges are: Prof. Wilhelmina Elmien Jacoba du Plessis and Adv Etienne Christoffel Labuschagne SC. Adv Shaida Aboo Baker Mahomed, magistrate Mudunwazi Samuel Makamu and Judge Graham Nasious Moshoana. Also Adv Richard Bonakele Mkhabela SC as well.

The candidates were interviewed for the six Gauteng Division of the High Court judge vacancies. They are Adv Gregory Ally, Prof. Wilhelmina Elmien Jacoba du Plessis and Adv Etienne Christoffel Labuschagne SC. Adv Shaida Aboo Baker Mahomed. Magistrate Mudunwazi Samuel Makamu and Adv Richard Bonakele Mkhabela SC. Judge Graham Nasious Moshoana, Prof Moses Retselisitsoe Phooko and magistrate Tebogo Tlhapi Thupaatlase.

This week’s JSC interviews took place at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Interviews resume next week

The interviews resume next week Monday and will take place at the NH Hotel, also in Sandton. The remaining interviews will run from next week Monday to Wednesday.

Monday’s interviews will be for the vacant Western Cape High Court judge president position. A total of seven candidates will be interviewed for the position.

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya is presiding over the proceedings. This is her first time chairing JSC interviews since assuming office as chief justice on September 1.

The JSC is interviewing 54 shortlisted candidates to fill 26 vacancies. These are in the Supreme Court of Appeal, Land Court, Labour Court and Labour Appeal Court. As well as various divisions of the High Court.