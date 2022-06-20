JSC recommends Mandisa Maya for deputy chief justice post

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has endorsed Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge President Mandisa Maya for the position of deputy chief justice.

The commission endorsed Maya’s nomination after her interview in Sandton on Monday. The final decision will be made by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa indicated that he would nominate Maya for the position earlier this year when he appointed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to the position left vacant by retired former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. This after the commission recommended that Maya be appointed to take over from Mogoeng.

Maya accepted the nomination and on May 3 she submitted the required JSC questionnaire and all the necessary and standard documentation required of persons who sought to be appointed to the position.

During her interview for the deputy justice post, Maya, who stands a chance to be the first woman to serve in the post, raised concerns about the gender transformation of the judiciary.

“I’m the only woman head of court in this country at the moment and this body has an opportunity today to change this dismal picture at least insofar as this one vacancy is concerned,” she said.

The 58-year-old Maya is the first female South African jurist who has served as president of the SCA since May 26 2017, and the first female chancellor of the University of Mpumalanga since July 1 2021.

She previously served as a judge in the Mthatha High Court, as a puisne judge of the SCA, and as deputy president of the SCA. She has also held acting positions in various courts.

