The woman claiming to be late former deputy president David “DD” Mabuza’s customary wife has come under fire from a Mbombela High Court judge, who accused her of repeatedly dragging the deceased politician’s estate through costly litigation at the expense of other beneficiaries.

Emunah Silinda, who is fighting alongside her daughter Tamara Silinda for financial support from Mabuza’s estate, has been described as the chief litigant in a series of court battles that continue to burden the estate with legal expenses.

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Acting Judge Maboku Mangena found that the latest urgent application brought by the mother and daughter was ill-conceived, particularly because the interim curators responsible for administering the estate had already complied with previous court orders.

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In the recent judgment, Mangena dismissed the application, which sought to compel the curators to make further maintenance payments and settle outstanding university expenses.

“The second applicant is the mother of the first applicant. She is the chief litigator in all matters involving the estate of the late Mr Mabuza,” Mangena said.

“Every time she comes to court, the estate incurs legal costs to the detriment of other beneficiaries.”

Earlier judge’s warning comes back to haunt family

The judicial rebuke comes more than a year after another judge, Johannes Roelofse, pleaded with Mabuza’s feuding family to settle their inheritance differences outside court.

As Sunday World previously reported, Roelofse made the emotional appeal in September 2025 after granting Emunah and Tamara an interim interdict preventing financial services company Alexforbes from releasing Mabuza’s R44.7 million living annuity to Nonhlanhla Patience Mnisi, who had been nominated as its sole beneficiary.

The Silindas had approached the court seeking recognition of Emunah’s alleged 1999 customary marriage, challenging Mnisi’s marital status and seeking financial support for Tamara. Despite securing the interim protection, the family continued pursuing litigation over the disputed inheritance.

READ MORE: Court date set as DD Mabuza family ignores advice on bitter dispute

The legal confrontation subsequently widened.

In February 2026, the High Court ordered the appointment of interim curators to attend to the immediate needs of Mabuza’s dependants while the estate awaited a permanent executor.

By September, the Silindas were back in court, seeking to compel the curators to implement the February order and process Tamara’s university expenses within five days. Another order followed on October 2, directing the assessment of dependants’ financial needs and authorised payments by October 21.

But even after the curators assessed the claims and arranged R50,000 payments to beneficiaries, the Silindas pursued further urgent relief, leading to the November judgment in which Mangena found that the administrators had complied with their obligations.

Roelofse had warned the family in September last year that bitter inheritance disputes could leave permanent emotional scars.

“Settle your dispute,” he told the family.

“We have seen so many of these cases end in tears. The scars between family members never heal.”

His warning now stands in sharp contrast to Mangena’s latest findings, which highlight the financial consequences of the continuing court battles.

Judge questions costly court battles

Mangena said the latest application was unnecessary because the curators had already fulfilled their obligations under the October court order.

The judge found that Emunah could have avoided another costly legal confrontation by instructing her lawyers to engage with the curators instead of approaching the court.

“All that she could have done was to ask her attorneys to engage with the curators for clarification on their powers and way forward,” he said.

Mangena concluded that Emunah should bear the legal costs of the unsuccessful application.

However, the written judgment contains an apparent inconsistency. While its reasoning identifies Emunah, the second applicant, as the party who should pay costs, the formal order refers to the second respondent, Standard Bank.

The discrepancy may require clarification or correction by the court.

R50,000 payments fail to end dispute

The latest legal confrontation followed the October 2 court order directing the interim curators to assess the financial needs of Mabuza’s dependants and make payments from the estate.

The curators subsequently assessed the beneficiaries’ needs and allocated R50,000 to each beneficiary or dependant before October 21.

The payments were authorised by the Master of the High Court.

However, the mother and daughter pair argued that the allocation did not fully address Tamara’s financial needs, including accommodation, transport, maintenance and expenses associated with her sixth year of university studies.

According to the judgment, the applicants conditionally accepted the R50,000 payment while reserving their rights to pursue additional financial support.

They also wanted the curators compelled to settle outstanding university fees owed to the University of Cape Town.

But Mangena rejected their contention that the curators had failed to comply with the court’s instructions.

The judge found that the curators submitted their assessment report on October 19 and completed the authorised payments within the prescribed period.

He said allegations that the curators had delayed or failed to make maintenance and educational payments were without merit.

Court warns against preferential treatment

Mangena emphasised that all dependants must be treated equally and that no single child could demand financial support to the extent that estate funds were exhausted.

The judge said the interim curators were required to balance the immediate needs of dependants against their obligation to preserve sufficient funds for the eventual administration of the estate.

He warned against the depletion of estate funds through inflated or nonexistent loans.

The court acknowledged that educational expenses deserved priority consideration but stressed that payments remained subject to available funds and the discretion exercised by the curators in consultation with the Master.

Mangena found that the applicants had no greater entitlement to estate funds than other dependants.

He said they would have to wait for the administration process to unfold without attempting to rush it through further litigation.

Estate remains without permanent executor

The latest ruling comes as the broader battle over Mabuza’s estate remains unresolved, with competing claims surrounding his marriage, inheritance rights and the administration of his assets.

According to the judgment, the Master of the High Court has yet to appoint a neutral and independent executor to oversee the final administration of the estate.

Three interim curators were appointed to address the immediate maintenance needs of dependants, secure estate funds and safeguard assets pending the appointment of an executor.

The curators established an estate bank account with Investec and initiated the process of transferring money held in Mabuza’s various bank accounts into it.

The court heard that correspondence had been sent to financial institutions, including Absa and Standard Bank, requesting the closure of the deceased’s accounts and transfer of funds.

Mangena praised the curators for exercising the necessary care and diligence in carrying out their responsibilities.

The latest judgment does not determine whether Emunah’s claimed customary marriage to Mabuza was valid, nor does it settle the competing inheritance claims.

Instead, it exposes the financial consequences of the continuing legal battles, with the judge warning that repeated court proceedings were imposing costs on the very estate intended to support the deceased’s dependants.

More than a year after Roelofse warned that inheritance battles could end in tears, the Mabuza family remains entangled in litigation, with no final resolution in sight.

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