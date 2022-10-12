July unrest: Ngizwe Mchunu trial postponed to December

The trial against former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu has been postponed to December 5 after the complainant failed to arrive in court.

Mchunu, a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, made a brief appearance at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday. He is charged with inciting violence during the unrest in July 2021 and contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

It is alleged that Mchunu incited violence and encouraged people to loot during a press conference held at a hotel in Bryanston, Johannesburg in 2021. The radio personality handed himself over to the police in Durban on July 19 and has since been out on R2 000 bail.

The case, which was set to resume in June, was postponed after prosecutor Yusuf Baba requested time to verify the authenticity of documents provided by the defense.

Meanwhile, the case against Patriotic Alliance member and #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile, who is also accused of instigating violence during the unrest, was postponed to November 1.

Khanyile made a brief court appearance in September and the case was postponed after his legal representatives requested for more details from the state.

Prior to that, Khanyile had delayed his own trial after he entered the courtroom carrying a traditional Zulu weapon that he claimed was a gift from Zuma. He clashed with court security personnel, who prevented him from entering the building with his stick.

Khanyile’s trial was set to start on Monday, August 15, however, it was postponed after the firebrand requested a chance to expand his team of legal representatives. He argued at the time that he is well within his rights to bolster his legal team.

Khanyile was arrested in 2021 and is out on R5 000 bail for being a part of people who are suspected to have been behind the unrest that gripped parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The Fees Must Fall activist maintains his innocence and is adamant that the unrest was triggered by the imprisonment of Zuma.

