Keke Phoofolo was paid R100k for ‘preaching at Bushiri’s church’

Gospel star Keke Phoofolo has revealed how controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church showered him with preaching offerings of up to R100,000 at a time when fellow pastors had allegedly abandoned him during the darkest period of his career.

Phoofolo, who has since quietly left Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church with his wife, says he has no regrets about his association with the fugitive Malawian prophet, despite criticism and concerns about the damage to his reputation.

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Speaking to Bishop Israel Makamu on the One More Side Podcast, the celebrated gospel musician opened up about his painful experiences in ministry, the financial assistance he received and his refusal to publicly denounce Bushiri.

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Phoofolo declared:

“I don’t regret it. Let me just put it here. I don’t regret it.”

R100,000 offerings after preaching

Phoofolo said his relationship with Bushiri developed when he had lost confidence in himself and walked away from ministry.

He alleged that several church leaders had turned their backs on him, with some even using their pulpits to ridicule his personal struggles.

“I was at my worst. I no longer believed in myself. I had walked away from ministry,” he recalled.

According to Phoofolo, Bushiri welcomed him into his church and provided opportunities to preach when other religious leaders had refused to accommodate him.

He claimed that Bushiri instructed pastors at ECG to hand over entire church offerings to him following some of his preaching engagements.

“No one has ever given me an offering of R60,000 after preaching. No one has given me R100,000,” he said.

Phoofolo did not specify when the payments were made or how frequently he received such substantial offerings.

His revelations provide a glimpse into the financial support he says he received during his association with Bushiri’s ministry, which later became embroiled in criminal allegations and intense public scrutiny.

Gospel star refuses to condemn Bushiri

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, fled South Africa for Malawi in November 2020 while facing fraud, theft and money-laundering charges.

The couple have denied wrongdoing.

Read More: Shepherd Bushiri’s legal troubles deepen as court clears path for racketeering trial

Despite the controversy, Phoofolo insisted that he would not turn against a man who had helped him when he was emotionally and spiritually vulnerable.

“That man did me good,” he said.

“He took care of me at my lowest point, and I’m gonna keep on saying that until I die.”

The musician said he would not allow public pressure to dictate how he treated someone who had shown him kindness when others refused.

“I don’t burn my bridges. I honour him for the things that God used him to sustain me,” he said.

Phoofolo also invoked the biblical story of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, drawing a comparison between their survival in Babylon and his own experience of receiving support in a controversial religious environment.

“Maybe let me say I was in Babylon. I was sustained,” he remarked.

Quiet departure from Bushiri’s church

Phoofolo confirmed that he and his wife had left ECG without making a public announcement.

He explained that they had joined the ministry privately and therefore saw no reason to announce their departure on social media.

“I left silently, because I went there silently,” he said.

He also rejected suggestions that he owed the public an explanation about his religious affiliations.

The singer said he had since established a relationship with another spiritual father, to whom he had explained the circumstances of his departure from Bushiri’s ministry.

He did not identify the spiritual leader during the quoted exchange.

Phoofolo said the experience had also changed his approach to accepting invitations to preach.

He now carefully considers where he ministers, even when churches offer substantial financial incentives.

“I go where I’m welcome and where I’m needed,” he said.

The musician maintained that he would never forget those who helped him during his struggles, nor those who turned him away when he needed support the most.