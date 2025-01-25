Kidnapped Laudium boy rescued, five arrested

A Laudium boy kidnapped from a family friend’s home on Tuesday, has been rescued.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said four people were arrested in Pretoria during the rescue.

Masondo said the Gauteng police worked together with private security companies.

He said the nine-year-old boy was forcefully taken from his father’s friend’s house on Tuesday, January 21 January. Five suspects – Pakistanis and Afghans aged 24 to 37 years – were arrested. The boy’s parents are also Afghans.

Ransom call

The suspects had earlier called the parents with a ransom demand and were traced by the investigation team.

Masondo said investigators made a breakthrough on Friday January 24 when they located the vehicle used in the kidnapping.

They later arrested two suspects, who in turn led them to a house in Danville, Pretoria, where the boy was held. Two more suspects were arrested there in possession of an unlicensed firearm. It was later discovered that they are in the country illegally.

Fifth suspect known to the family

The fifth suspect, known to the family, was arrested later.

The boy was taken to a medical care centre for observation and later reunited with his family.

The five face a charge of kidnapping and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

They are expected in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Monday January 27.

Four officers arrested for corruption, kidnapping

The case against four police officers arrested for corruption and kidnapping has been postponed.

Bhungani Sakhile Dlokweni (38), Persinah Ouma Seopa (44), Oageng Tshepiso Dipheko (44) and Lesiba Jan Chokoe (37) appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Friday January for a bail hearing.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela said in a statement a pedestrian had reported that on May 19 2018, he had been arrested without charge.

He said while the complainant walked on Luipaardsvlei Road, he was approached by a marked police vehicle.

Complainant was taken into custody without charge

After being searched and found with nothing illegal, he was still arrested. He was then taken to Krugersdorp police station where he was held without charge.

The officers then allegedly demanded R6 000 for his release. The complainant was able to hand over the R2 000 he had in his possession.

But the officers allegedly further took him to Kagiso Mall for the outstanding R4 000.

The case was assigned to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) team.

Investigators identify the suspects

Following a thorough investigation, the police officials involved were identified. The case was referred to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), who decide to bring the charges.

The four had been arrested on January 21.

More police have been the Hawks’ crosshairs.

Recently they arrested former Hawks’ Captain Sussana Muller and police officers Sergeant Ethel Ndifheleni Baloyi and John Moeketsi Maoba.

