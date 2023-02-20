Killer former ANC ward councillor ordered to rot in jail

Lucky Bethwell Mbuzi, a former ANC ward councillor at the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela local municipality in Eastern Cape, has been found guilty of killing his political rivals.

The 47-year-old appeared at the Mbizana magistrate’s court on Monday where he was sentenced to two life imprisonment terms for murdering two of his opponents in the build-up to the local government elections in 2021.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Mbuzi did not want to be opposed in any of his political aspirations, noting that the deceased were active members of the ANC in their respective communities and had their own political ambitions.

“He made some threats to the lives of two members not to take part in the elections that were to be conducted with the aim to remove or change him from his political position as a councillor,” Tyali said.

After the threats, in March 2021 Hleliphi Mashusha Thotshe was shot and killed at her home in Mbangweni village in the KwaJali area in Mbizana. In April 2021, Mduduzi Madikizela was fatally attacked by two men inside his home at Tshamathe village, also in the KwaJali area.

Tyali explained: “Police investigations led to the arrest of Mbuzi along with two young men aged 23 and 29. The firearms that were used to commit the two murders were recovered from Mbuzi and were linked to the offences.

“During the trial, Mbuzi pleaded not guilty but his two accomplices, who were later acquitted by the court, testified that they had been compelled by him to kill his rivals.

“The court sentenced him to additional 21 years and ordered it to run concurrently with one life imprisonment term for charges relating to illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.”

Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo commended senior state advocate and the investigation officer for ensuring that Mbuzi got punished for his crimes.

“Politically motivated killings are a threat to democracy, so bringing the perpetrators to book strengthens the free and fair political activities, allowing communities to elect candidates of their choice” Madolo said.

