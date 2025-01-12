‘Killer’ of teen found in shallow grave in Matlhako hands himself in

The suspect in the murder of a girl found in a shallow grave in Matlhako 2 Potchefstroom has handed himself in to police.

Pudimoe police had been hunting for him since the body of a 16-year-old girl was found by the river earlier.

Police in the North West village said they received a tip-off about a possible murder on Friday, 10 January.

A woman was heard crying the night before

They said a man had reported that he heard a woman crying in the neighbour’s house the night before.

He further reported that the following morning, he had seen the neighbour and his friend transporting something suspicious in a wheelbarrow.

An investigation led police, and members of the community, to what seemed to be a shallow grave, a wheelbarrow and a spade near a stream in Matlhako 2 village.

Body was buried in a blanket

Later, authorities discovered a body wrapped in a blanket. It was later identified by family as that of Boingotlo Makaota.

It had visible wounds to the head and bruises on the thighs and legs.

A further search of the 40-year-old’s house uncovered the victim’s clothes.

While the man’s suspected accomplice was immediately detained for questioning, he had remained at large

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Patrick Asaneng condemned the incident. He said this was yet another brutal domestic- and gender-based violence related incident that could have been prevented through active citizenry and community vigilance.

Another 40-year-old old suspect hands himself in

In Limpopo, Maake police arrested another 40-year-old man for the shooting death of a 30-year-old he suspected had an affair with his wife.

He handed himself over to police.

Police allege the man and his wife had an argument in their home in Sofaya village before going to the victim’s house.

When the victim opened his front door around 3.15am on Saturday, 11 January, he was shot at and immediately collapsed.

Victim died on the scene

Paramedics and police were immediately summoned. The former pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police are investigating a case of murder, and are withholding the victim’s name for now.

The suspect handed himself in at Maruleng Satellite Police Station, and his firearm has been confiscated.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident and encouraged couples to solve their issues without violence.

The investigation continues.

