Killing of Mente siblings sends shock waves across Willowvale

The brutal murder of four Mente family members on Thursday, including a headman of Willowvale’s Mente village, has shocked the community and contributed to the province’s growing number of mass killings.

According to police, multiple suspects arrived in various cars and opened fire on the four. Police have not yet arrested anyone.

“Information indicates that the headman and his siblings were travelling in a Toyota Cross towards Willowvale town when two Toyota Avanza vehicles appeared from different directions,” said Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa.

Seasoned detectives assigned to the case

“It is alleged that these Avanza vehicles dropped two people from each car next to the road. The two vehicles then turned back to the directions they were coming from.

“It is further alleged that one of the Avanza vehicles came back and stopped the Toyota Cross, and gunshots were heard.”

The deceased were aged between 34 and 59.

“A team of seasoned detectives is on the ground tracing the suspects involved in the shooting. The Willowvale police station has opened four murder cases.”

The Mbhashe local municipality’s leadership, council members, senior police officers, and government representatives visited the Mente family to offer their condolences.

They were accompanied by Xolile Nqatha, the MEC for transport and community safety.

Extortion hotline

“We want to issue a stern Vision 2030 warning against the brazen criminals who brutally murdered the Mente family,” said Nqatha.

“The police are hot on the heels of the identified persons of interest. We also urge the citizens of this province to continue using our extortion hotline number to report extortion crimes.”

Mass killings have been on the rise in the province. Eighteen people lost their lives in Lusikisiki in September.

Currently, seven men are in jail on suspicion of carrying out the mass murder.

