Breaking News

Knives out for Ramaphosa ahead of crucial ANC indaba

By Kabelo Khumalo

Several leaders of the ANC today rebelled against President Cyril Ramaphosa, with one senior leader calling on him to step down in a tense meeting of the party’s top brass earlier this morning.

Sunday World understands that Ramaphosa came under siege following the hard-hitting letter he wrote on Sunday in which he said the ANC was Accused No 1 in corruption in the country.

It has emerged that several leaders in the national working committee took serious exception to Ramaphosa’s letter, with some saying he had employed “DA speak”.
ANC heavyweight Tony Yengeni led the charge against Ramaphosa, saying he should be the first one to step down.


An ANC leader who attended the meeting of the national working committee said Yengeni cornered Ramaphosa on the donations he received for his presidential campaign in 2017.
Yengeni is said to have argued that Ramaphosa ascended to power on high moral ground and immediately those associated with him were appointed to boards of state-owned enterprises.

“Tony said if there is someone who must step aside first was Ramaphosa,” the source said.
On Sunday, Ramaphosa penned a strongly worded letter decrying corruption in the ranks of the ANC, calling on those implicated in graft to step down.
Ramaphosa said the party had to take collective responsibility for the accusations of corruption besetting it, adding that looting of Covid-19 funds should be the turning point in the fight against corruption.

But ANC leaders this morning turned the table on the president in a tense meeting of the NWC, which started at 9am and failed to end at 2pm as scheduled. So intense were the discussions that the start of the meeting of the party’s national executive committee had to be delayed.
“At the end of the meeting the president said it would be a relief for him to step down,” the source said.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

COVID-19 kills 115 more patients as infection numbers drop

One hundred and fifteen more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the dreaded disease in the last 24 hours,  spiking the death toll from 13...
Read more
Breaking News

Zuma launches scathing attack on Ramaphosa

Former President Jacob Zuma has come out swinging against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s letter on corruption, saying the letter was a public relations exercise to...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal