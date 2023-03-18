Kolisi Foundation, Sportsnation partner to unite business sector and NPO’s

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi Foundation and Sportsnation have signed a one-year partnership deal, with the aim to promote sustainable partnerships between the business sector and non-profit organisations in South Africa.

The partnership will focus on utilising the support and resources received from Sportsnation, to execute projects and programmes in under-resourced communities which the foundation operates in.

Sportsnation managing director Malusi Mbambo, said the business was built to help curb communities with various social challenges.

“As an organisation, we have managed to navigate some tough times in our growth and it is only natural that we partner with an organisation like the Kolisi Foundation,” said Mbambo.

“I want our customers and partners to know that we understand and value our role of giving hope where there is often none Like Siya [Kolisi].

“Despite the challenges of where we come from, we are privileged enough to give back. Our alpacaneers are ready to give themselves for the cause, our organisation is geared to give all our resources and expertise to advance the plight of moving our people forward.”

The foundation’s strategic partnership manager Joel Smith welcomed the collaboration and said that they are excited to begin making an impact in people’s lives.

“Malusi and the whole Sportsnation team have shown clear intent in wanting to be a part of the development of South Africa.

“As an organisation in the development space, we are very excited to have their undivided support from an organisation that wants to give back to its home country. We are excited to use that support most effectively and efficiently possible,” said Smith.

The partnership will aim to live up to the foundation’s motto ‘remember the one, one by one’ with a mission to impact the nation through sports, education, food security and tackling gender-based violence.

