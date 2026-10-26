KT Molefe’s murder trial postponed to July 2027 due to involvement in Cat Matlala trial

The long-awaited murder trial of businessman Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe and three co-accused has been postponed to July 2027, after the state informed the Johannesburg High Court that the accused and their defence are involved in another ongoing trial.

The proceedings were scheduled to begin on Monday, October 26.

Molefe was standing before the court alongside Michael Pule Tau, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Musa Kekana. The four accused face 35 charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

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The case centres on allegations linking the accused to several killings, including those of popular musician Oupa ‘DJ Sumbody’ Sefoka, DJ Vintos and Vereeniging engineer, Armand Swart.

DJ Sumbody, whose real name was Oupa Sefoka, was shot dead alongside his two bodyguards in Woodmead, Johannesburg, on November 20, 2022.

READ: DJ Sumbody murder accused Katiso Molefe’s case postponed

State prosecutor Advocate Elize le Roux told the court that two accused, Kekana and Mabusela, were involved in an ongoing trial before Judge Cassim Moosa – the Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala attempted-murder case, which is being heard in the Johannesburg High Court.

The case involves allegations of multiple attempted hit plots between 2022 and 2024.

Matlala and four co-accused including Matlala’s wife, Tsakani, Nthabiseng Nzama, Kekana and Mabusela face 25 charges, among them attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, money laundering and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

All five have pleaded not guilty.

“If this trial proceeds, it will bring the other trial in which the accused are currently involved to a halt. This would affect the accused, their legal counsel and myself, as I am the prosecutor in that matter. We therefore request that this trial be postponed until July next year to allow the other trial to conclude,” said le Roux.

In the case, the state alleges that Molefe played a role in orchestrating the killings with the assistance of his co-accused.

Previously, investigators pursued alleged connections between the killings of DJ Vintos, whose real name was Hector Buthelezi, and businessman Don Tindleni.

Swart, an engineer from Vereeniging, was shot dead outside his workplace in April 2024. The state explored the possibility that he was killed in a case of mistaken identity.

Molefe was initially arrested in connection with Swart’s murder. Investigators allegedly linked him to other killings through forensic evidence.

READ: AK-47 in Armand Swart’s murder used to kill DJ Sumbody, DJ Vintos: ballistics expert

Molefe was granted bail of R400 000 in October 2025, while his three co-accused remain in custody.

The case has also attracted attention following allegations aired at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where Molefe has been linked to a criminal network known as the ‘Big Five’.

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