KwaZulu-Natal government launches R500-million road project

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government is in the process of rebuilding infrastructure that was damaged during the floods in April.

On Tuesday, premier Sihle Zikalala led the launch of a R500-million road project in Mbumbulu and said it is part of a commitment to revive the province’s economy. More than R409-million has been allocated for upgrades, with R86.5-million allocated to the rehabilitation of a stretch of road from eNgonyameni to uMlazi section.

“Working with the South African National Roads Agency, the government is also attending to projects such as the N2, R102 and M4. The province is moving with speed in restoring damaged infrastructure and will continue to prioritise those communities that were most affected,” said Zikalala.

“This investment will ensure that the people of eThekwini are able to connect and link with important facilities.”

Zikalala added that the areas surrounding the eThekwini metro were the hardest hit when torrential rains battered parts of the province ahead of Easter.

The province, through the provincial transport department, must reprioritise budget allocation for this financial year to attend to urgent emergency repairs.

Zikalala promised that the provincial government will unveil several projects in the next few weeks and announce the contractors who will be tasked with repairs.

