KwaZulu-Natal man in the dock for nearly 10-year raping spree

By Anelisa Sibanda
The suspect took his victims to the bushes or secluded areas where he raped them. / Gallo Images

Fanozi Nxumalo, who faces 10 counts of rape, has allegedly been preying on women since 2010. 

Nxumalo is expected to make his second appearance at the KwaMbonambi magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday to apply for legal aid. 

The 41-year-old allegedly preyed on women who were walking on the streets of KwaMbonambi. He would grab them from behind and take them to a secluded area where he raped them.


Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: “He would drag them into the bushes or a secluded area and rape them. He had been preying on women from KwaMbonambi from 2010 until 2018.”

Nxumalo was arrested on Friday in Slovo township in KwaMbonambi after the court issued a warrant for his arrest. 

