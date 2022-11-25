KwaZulu-Natal premier condemns brutal attack on grade 12 learner

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has condemned the violence against women and children following the brutal assault of a grade 12 female learner by a mob of boys from the same school.

According to police reports, the learner was approached by her classmates who accused her of stealing a cellphone. She was taken to J-Section in Umlazi, where she was threatened with a firearm and assaulted.

The police further said the learner suffered a broken vertebra.

Four suspects aged between 17 and 24 have since been arrested and charged with pointing of a firearm and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They appeared at the Umlazi magistrate’s court on Monday.

Dube-Ncube said law-enforcement authorities will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all the perpetrators are brought to book.

“We are aware that police have made arrests in connection with the case, but we also know that there is a suspect who is still at large,” Dube-Ncube said.

“We thank the police for the speedy arrest of the suspects, but we are appealing to them to look for those that are not yet behind bars, so that we send a strong message that our law-enforcement agencies will go out in full force to apprehend the perpetrators of gender-based violence.”

Dube-Ncube also visited the learner at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, where she is fighting for her life.

She was joined by health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Khoza, MEC for education Mbali Frazer, the director-general in the premier’s office Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, and head of department for Health Dr Sandile Tshabalala.

Addressing the media in hospital, Dube-Ncube said: “We are very disturbed about the assault of the 19-year-old female learner who was assaulted immediately after she finished writing her IsiZulu matric paper.

“The pain and suffering this young girl has had to endure at the hands of her fellow schoolmates are deplorable. The provincial government is providing all the necessary assistance including psychosocial support for both the young girl and her family.”

She said it is unfortunate that the learner will not be able to finish writing her matric exams, adding that the provincial department of education will make arrangements for her to write exams in 2023.

Dube-Ncube added: “Sadly, this incident is happening at a time when we are heightening our campaign of no violence against women and children.

“We are appealing to our communities to have a zero-tolerance stance against the people who abuse women, children, learners, people with disabilities and the elderly. We will spare no effort to eradicate the scourge of violence against women and children wherever it raises its ugly head.”

