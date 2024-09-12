KwaZulu-Natal’s CCIFSA companies face deregistration by CIPC

Noma Khumalo, the deputy provincial secretary and winner of Idols, has given the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) the finger, as have a number of CCIFSA (Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa) members.

Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa

This comes after they failed to submit their annual returns to CIPC. They are therefore in danger of having their company, Amaciko CCIFSA Foundation KZN, deregistered.

Howard Msomi, Thokozani “Tzozo” Zulu, Botsotso Mahlaba, and Khumalo are among the company’s directors.

CIPC revealed in its report that, despite its best efforts, it has been pleading with Khumalo, Zulu, and Mahlaba to submit the annual returns.

Sunday World can further reveal that KwaZulu-Natal alone is home to eight CCIFSA businesses.

Two of those businesses are foundations, and the remaining six are non-profit companies.

Caught on wrong side of the law

CCIFSA Ethekwini Metro Local is one of the companies; it was registered in 2022.

It is run by Mbuso “DJ Sox” Sokhela, the head of Inanda FM and actress Mapule Ngobese, as well as Durban-based DJ Sonwabile “Sobs” Gxabana.

CCIFSA Amajuba, the third company, was registered in the previous year, and CCIFSA KCDM Creatives, the fourth company, was registered in March of the same year.

Established in August of last year, CCIFSA UGU is the fifth company. Despite being reminded, all five of these companies neglected to file their annual returns.

CCIFSA Alfred Duma is the sixth and final company, having only been registered in March of this year.

Gxabana acknowledged the company’s registration but stated that it has never been in operation.

He was unable to provide an explanation for the company’s failure to file annual returns and its disregard for CIPC’s reminders.

Allegations of corruption

Ngobese distanced herself and said: “This is just corruption. I have nothing to do with it; please take my name out of it.”

Ngobese declined to provide more details when pressed on the allegations of corruption.

Zulu confirmed the registration of the companies, explaining: “As the chairperson of CCIFSA in KZN, I can confirm that all these companies were registered with CIPC.

“We wanted each and every district to have its own bank account; we wanted funds to be paid directly into their bank accounts.

“But then we changed the plan; we’re actually shutting all of them down.”

He was unable to provide an explanation for why they were closing down and why they had never submitted yearly reports to CIPC.

Every year, annual returns are turned in to CIPC.

They consist of a beneficiary ownership declaration, audited financial statements, and a compliance checklist.

A company that does not file annual returns with CIPC is deregistered and goes out of business.

