A bitter legal tussle has erupted in KwaZulu-Natal, where a businessman is accusing a senior state prosecutor of using his position to target him, intimidate his lawyers and interfere in court cases that have nothing to do with the criminal charges against him.

The fight has become so serious that businessman Visham Panday’s lawyers now want state prosecutor Advocate Thabani Buthelezi removed from the case. They accuse him of going after Panday and behaving more like a debt collector than a prosecutor whose job is to ensure justice is served.

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It all started with a dispute over money.

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Panday, who previously ran a money-lending business, allegedly instructed his attorney, Vinay Gosai, to take legal action against clients who owed him money.

But what began as an attempt to recover debts turned into a criminal case when Panday and Gosai were accused of fraud and perjury.

The State alleges that summonses issued to recover the money were illegitimate. Both men were arrested and later released on warning.

Panday disputes the allegations and has questioned why his attorney’s efforts to recover money on his behalf have resulted in criminal charges.

Now, instead of fighting only the criminal charges, Panday is also fighting the prosecutor handling his case.

In a letter dated October 15, addressed to Buthelezi at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and seen by Sunday World, Panday’s attorneys, Simrithi Sharma & Associates, accused the prosecutor of contacting another lawyer who was helping Panday with a separate civil case.

The lawyer, identified as Maikoo, was allegedly contacted on October 14 and informed that Panday and Gosai had been charged.

But Panday’s lawyers questioned why the prosecutor was speaking to an attorney who had nothing to do with the criminal case.

They accused him of trying to intimidate the lawyer and interfere with Panday’s right to pursue his other court cases.

“Our client will not tolerate you employing bullying and intimidation tactics to get your own way,” attorney Simi Sharma warned.

The lawyers also accused Buthelezi of ignoring what they described as a magistrate’s earlier indication that Panday was entitled to continue with his civil litigation.

They demanded that he stop contacting Panday’s lawyers involved in other matters and warned that his conduct would be reported to the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

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Fight over ‘fresh’ evidence

The dispute grew even bigger when Buthelezi asked Panday to provide a sample of his voice for further police examination.

In an email dated November 3, Buthelezi requested that Panday report to Durban North Police Station on November 20 so that his voice could be recorded for an addendum to an existing cybercrime report.

But Panday’s lawyers wanted to know why investigators were still collecting evidence when the prosecutor had allegedly told the court that investigations were finished.

“You will recall having advised the Court at the bail hearing that investigations are complete and the State was ready to proceed to trial,” the lawyers wrote in another letter dated November 12.

They questioned whether the new examination would delay the trial, particularly because experts would still have to analyse the recording.

The lawyers also accused Buthelezi of taking the dispute personally and behaving as though he was working for the people who had complained against Panday.

“There is a growing concern that he is becoming more like a debt collector for the complainants than a prosecutor whose responsibility is to act fairly and objectively,” the letter stated.

They further raised concerns about possible racial prejudice and questioned whether personal feelings or outside influence were affecting the prosecution.

These allegations have not been established by a court.

Panday indicated that he was prepared to provide the voice sample but insisted that his lawyers and an independent expert be allowed to attend.

He also demanded information about the police official who would take the sample and the equipment that would be used.

His lawyers rejected the proposed November 20 appointment and said they would suggest another date after receiving the requested information.

NPA stands by prosecutor

Despite the accusations, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that Buthelezi remains responsible for prosecuting Panday and Gosai.

Responding to questions from Sunday World, KwaZulu-Natal NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said investigations could continue even after a criminal case had reached trial.

“Matters are routinely investigated, even at trial stage. We cannot divulge the details of these,” she said.

She confirmed that “Adv. Buthelezi remains a prosecutor in the matter.”

Asked about allegations that Buthelezi had interfered with Panday’s other lawyers, Natasha declined to discuss the communications because of the ongoing court case.

“Any communication between the state and legal representatives is sub judice,” she said.

The NPA also indicated that allegations concerning Buthelezi’s conduct would be handled through its internal procedures.

“Any allegations of bias, unethical conduct against Adv. Buthelezi, if any, will be dealt with by the NPA through internal processes,” Natasha said.

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While Panday’s lawyers argue that the prosecutor should not continue handling the matter, the NPA has not announced any decision to remove him.

For now, Buthelezi remains on the case, leaving Panday fighting on two fronts: the criminal charges against him and his demand for a prosecutor he believes will treat him fairly.

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