‘KZN motorists who got licences through bribery will lose them’

Those who fraudulently attained their learners and driver’s licence by bribing traffic officials will have their licences cancelled and will be required to reapply for new licences.

This is the hardline announced by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma.

The drastic steps were taken following the arrest of 30 traffic officials. They were linked with the issuing of drivers licences through the backdoor.

The practice is believed to have been going on for many years in the Mthonjaneni local municipality. The municipality is in northern KZN, also known as Melmoth.

Ending carnage on the roads

“As part of ending carnage on our roads, we wish to announce that we are intensifying our campaign. It is aimed at fighting fraud and corruption associated with the issuing of driver’s licences,” Duma explained.

The alleged suspects are due to appear at the Richards Bay magistrate’s court on Wednesday. They were nabbed by the Hawks, who have been working in an undercover operation in the area.

The officials are alleged to have issued licences and learner’s licences to applicants. These were issued without the beneficiaries writing or even going for driver examination.

“Initially, the department’s traffic and transport inspection unit, together with the Hawks, arrested nine people. Two examiners and 10 licence applicants — who benefitted. The number has since increased to 30,” said Duma on Tuesday.

He further stated that the department has revoked all learner’s licences issued by those arrested.

Applicants issued licences without being tested

“This is a clear indication of our determination to suffocate this criminal syndicate. It … includes examiners, driving school owners, and applicants. Our message is that fake drivers who underwent fake driving tests will be removed from our roads. [They will be] arrested, and locked up in jail,” he warned.

The decision by the KZN department happens as another alleged driver licence syndicate in Mpumalanga was nabbed.

Fourteen traffic officials, including traffic officers and a driving school operator, were arrested. They face charges of fraud and corruption. These relate to irregular issuing of driver licences and soliciting gratification on Monday.

“The investigations started in 2021. It is alleged that driving school owners in Sabie colluded with departmental officials in the… operation. They issued learner’s licenses and drivers licenses to applicants without following due processes. Without conducting routine tests and assisting applicants learners licences,” the Road Traffic Management Corporation said.

The drivers licences were allegedly issued to applicants without being tested. They only had to pay an exorbitant amount of cash.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content