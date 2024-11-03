Large number of pupils drop  out due to long walk to school

An 18-year-old woman sits at home with three children who do not have birth certificates, and there is no chance she will return to school after she dropped out three years ago.

“The distance was bad, especially on sunny days. I am not happy that I am at home while my peers are at school. But there is nothing I can do,” she said after collecting firewood in her home village in Madibe a ga Molema, 30km outside Mahikeng in North West.

Her mother, Betty Siamisang, does not receive a pension and has no income to support her family. She has five children, and only one of them attends school.

